Raja Miah joins The Winston Marshall Show a harrowing interview exposing the full extent of political capture, community intimidation, and media complicity behind Britain’s grooming gang scandal. Raja Miah unpacks how taxpayer-funded NGOs, local councillors, and powerful religious leaders colluded to silence whistleblowers and gaslight victims. He reveals how the very institutions meant to uphold justice instead protected abusers, weaponised identity politics, and created an environment where truth became taboo.

From secret Labour WhatsApp groups to police complicity and vote-harvesting operations, Miah paints a damning picture of a political system that chose self-preservation over accountability. All this…community betrayal, ideological capture, targeted harassment, and the brave resistance trying to break the silence...

Listen here >