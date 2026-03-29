No global organization has been more influential regarding public opinion and policies of governments than the United Nations (UN). Out of thin air, in an atmosphere of historically low carbon dioxide levels, it concocted a climate “narrative” with immense consequences. What follows is an explanation of how this occurred.

The United Nations, with the efforts of Maurice Strong and the ongoing leadership of Mark Carney, has effectively promulgated and popularized a false narrative. The outcome is more divisiveness between, among, and within countries, and could be a major factor in the breakup of Canada.

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