Entire Crowd of Arab Leaders SHAKEN By Trump’s CHILLING Warning on Terrorism

Peloni: Trump’s speech in Riyadh in 2017 continues to be the most profound speech of the modern era. It speaks of truths which identifies and isolates evil, and lays out the responsibility of modern nations to ‘drive them out”. Many things have changed since Trump gave that pivotal speech, and the role in which Trump embraces the radical regimes in Turkey, Qatar and Syria seems to indicate a change within Trump’s position on what he spoke about in 2017.

The failure to address the rising role of the influences of the Muslim Brotherhood in the US is another point which breaks from what he spoke about in 2017. So, while it is important that the Muslim nations drive out the scourge of radicalism from their nations, it is likewise important for America to drive out the scourge of radicalism from America. As Trump stated in 2017, this is a war between good and evil, and each nation in this war will be judged by History and by G_d. So drive out the extremists, drive out the jihadists, and drive out the Muslim Brotherhood and the influence of Muslim Brotherhood led nations of Qatar, Turkey and Syria from influencing America.

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Comment by Linda Goudsmit (May 3, 2026 at 2:50 p.m.)

I am an American and I had never seen President Trump’s extraordinary 2017 speech until this morning. He is sincere, impassioned, and clearly identifies terrorism as an existential obstacle to world peace, prosperity, and safety. This 11-minute clip demonstrates the fatal flaw in President Trump’s argument then and now. He speaks from a Western businessman’s perspective which does not acknowledge that Islamic terrorism is doctrinal, literal, and documented in the Quran. Quran 8:60 (Surah Al-Anfal) instructs its believers to “terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows…” This is a religious doctrinal obligation for Muslims and a literal instructional obligation for jihadis.

It is very difficult for the Western mind to process the ideological commitment to Islamic terrorism embraced by Muslims worldwide both in Muslim-majority countries and in non-Muslim-majority countries. It is just a matter of degree that is reflected in the country’s adherence to Sharia law and tolerance of Sharia law. According to World Population Review 20-30% of Muslim-majority countries have strict application of Sharia law, and 40-60% of Muslim-majority countries have Sharia-based elements. What is essential to understand is that Sharia law in Western countries, and specifically the United States and United States Constitution, are mutually exclusive. This means that any Sharia compliant sector in the United States is in violation of the constitutional laws of our land.

The ideological commitment of Muslims to Sharia law is the blind spot that Pesach Wolicki references in the above video, and it is the lethal flaw in President Trump’s argument. The United States must lead the world in denying terrorists safety in the United States if it is to lecture Muslim countries on terrorism. The Executive Order that President Trump signed on November 24, 2025, designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations is a beginning not an end. The transnational Muslim Brotherhood (MB) established in Egypt in 1928, including all of its global branches now active in over 70 countries, must be designated as a terrorist organization. Similarly, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) established in the United States 1994 must also be designated as a terrorist organization. CAIR is the unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation 2008-2009 trial. CAIR is the ideological counterpart of the MB in America and is expanding Islam’s tentacles doctrinally, politically, and educationally in America. CAIR is a cultural threat to the integrity of the United States and is just the softer covert side of MB savagery and jihadi terrorism. CAIR and the MB are just different sides of the same Islamic expansionism coin that seeks to make all the world Muslim.

Qatar and Turkey remain backers of the Muslim Brotherhood and continue to provide political, financial, and safe haven for MB leaders. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Russia have designated the global Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. It is time for President Trump to declare both CAIR in America and the Muslim Brotherhood’s global organization as terrorist organizations if we are to be serious about winning the worldwide war between good and evil. We must stop Islamic expansionism’s twin cultural and terrorist campaigns for establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate. WE MUST DRIVE THEM OUT OF AMERICA! Our American national sovereignty and individual freedoms depend upon it––and so do the national sovereignties and individual freedoms of every Western country in the world!

Image: Mandel Ngan | Getty