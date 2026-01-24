The numbers are staggering. Forty-three thousand dead. Ten thousand blinded. Three hundred fifty thousand wounded. Tens of thousands of men, women, and children crushed under bullets, boots, and blunt instruments. Executed. Tortured. Burned. Mutilated.



This is not an abstraction. This is reality. Every number is a human life ripped apart by the Islamic Republic occupying Iran—a regime that rules not by law, not by justice, but through fear, terror, and the hunger for absolute control.



The killers are known: Fatemiyoun, Zeinabiyoun, Khatibul Hezbollah, Hezbollah, Hashd al-Shaabi, the Houthis, and the rest of the proxies of the terrorist Islamic republic occupying Iran.



Terrorist proxies, armed, trained, and unleashed to carry out the regime’s bloody orders. And the enablers? Jimmy Carter and his Western allies, who in 1979 rolled out the red carpet for Rouhollah Khomeini—the terrorist, pedophile, antisemitic cleric who stole trillions from his nation, gutted its institutions, and left its people to rot under tyranny.



And the shamelessness continues. Emmanuel Macron asks Trump to “think” about “good plans” for Iran. As if decades of murder, theft, and oppression were not enough. As if the world has not already watched the destruction of a nation while pretending to care. They speak of influence, strategy, control—but never of justice. Never of the blood-stained streets. Never of the mothers screaming over the bodies of their children.



France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain and their allies cloak themselves in diplomacy while tens of thousands lie dead, thousands more blinded, hundreds of thousands maimed. They profit from fear. They excuse murder. They negotiate over lives like they are bargaining chips.



And yet, the world looks away. Imagine for a moment if this were anywhere else.

Hollywood would roar. Feminist organizations would march. Unions would strike. News channels would broadcast nonstop outrage. But this is Iran. Here, there are no hashtags. No staged outrage. No photo-ops. Only death—and the suffocating silence of those who claim to defend freedom.



The regime kills its own people to maintain power. It punishes survival. It blinds, burns, and executes without conscience. Streets are death zones. Hospitals are death traps. Schools are graves. Families vanish overnight.



Mothers weep over mutilated children. Fathers are dragged into execution rooms and never return. And the West, meanwhile, whispers diplomacy. Pretends neutrality. Looks away.

Even the sacred spaces have been turned into instruments of terror.



Mosques have become riot centers where the regime organizes the suppression of protests. They gather, plot, and deploy the forces that trample, burn, and shoot the people in the streets. Even the prayers have become weapons against freedom.And yet, the danger grows beyond Iran’s borders. The regime’s missiles are armed with chemical warheads—poisons meant for mass destruction. Entire cities could be reduced to smoke and death. And yet, Emmanuel Macron, Canada, Britain and their allies do not flinch. Their concern ends at words, speeches, and “plans,” as if survival and conscience were optional.



Why? Because a free Iran would shatter the world built by those who profit from chaos. Israel and Iran could rebuild ties. The United States could gain a true ally in the Middle East. Europe would lose its excuses to meddle and plunder. Extremist groups would lose safe havens. Trade, security, and influence would shift—and not in favor of the greedy, the corrupt, and the cowards who profit from human misery.



Hollywood and the media hide the truth. Martyrs are erased. Suffering is silenced. Killers are shielded. Diplomacy is a cloak for complicity. Neutrality is cowardice. The West, Canada included, speaks of morality while enriching China, whose police and surgeons profit from the organs of the murdered. They cloak themselves in virtue while tens of thousands are slaughtered, tortured, blinded, and threatened with chemical annihilation. Their diplomacy is a lie. Their restraint is a crime. Their silence is a weapon. History will remember them as accomplices to mass murder.



Look at the faces of the dead. The children, blinded by bullets, their eyes forever darkened. The women, beaten, raped, left to lie in silent agony. The streets of Tehran echo with the cries of the fallen. In Isfahan, Shiraz, Rasht, Shahsavar, Hamedan, Babol, and Lorestan, the air is thick with smoke, blood, and fear. The cities of Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Baluchestan, Khuzestan and every corner of Iran are drenched in grief, where a single cry for freedom is met with bullets, chains, and fire in the name of Islamic law. Every scream pierces the night.



Every tear stains the earth. Every shattered family is proof of a moral collapse so vast, so unforgivable, it burns the conscience of the world.



The world has turned its back on Iran. Its people fight for life, for dignity, for freedom, knowing that every act of courage could be their last. They fight knowing that those who claim to defend justice are the ones who betray them most cruelly. And still, they rise. Still, they resist. Still, they cling to life in the teeth of death.



The regime thrives on silence. On the cowardice of the West. On the complicity of those who pretend morality while lining their pockets. On the betrayal of allies who hand power to murderers and call it diplomacy.



Jimmy Carter and his Western allies opened the doors. Khomeini walked in. Trillions were stolen. Institutions destroyed. Hope crushed. And every generation since has lived under fear, terror, oppression, and now the looming threat of chemical annihilation.



Macron, the rest of Western world politicians, and their peers now pretend concern. They “think” of Iran. As if decades of death, theft, and threats of chemical warfare were irrelevant. As if murder and terror could be negotiated away. As if history could be rewritten. Their hypocrisy is breathtaking. Their cynicism obscene.Iran bleeds. Its people scream. Its children are blinded. Its mothers cry. And the world acts as if it is a spectator sport, applauding itself for civility while the nation is gutted.



The regime murders and poisons without pause. Streets are lined with corpses. Hospitals stripped bare. Schools empty of hope. Mosques turned into riot centers for organizing suppression. Mothers clutch dead children. Fathers vanish into secret prisons. Young men and women are executed for daring to demand life. And yet, the West smiles, negotiates, strategizes—as if moral collapse were merely a chessboard.



Every protest crushed. Every voice silenced. Every martyr erased. And still, the people rise. Still, they scream. Still, they fight against terror with bare hands, bare hearts, and unbroken courage.History will remember those who looked away. History will remember the enablers who installed the killers. History will remember the governments that profited, excused, and smiled while Iran burned.



History will remember the silence of those who could have stopped chemical destruction but chose words over action. Iran’s martyrs will scream across centuries. They will demand justice. They will demand recognition. They will demand vengeance. And no diplomat, no president, no politician will be able to silence them. Blood remembers. Courage cannot be erased.



Tyranny, no matter how well-armed, cannot escape the judgment of history.



The West has allowed a regime to exist that kills with impunity, that threatens chemical genocide, that turns mosques into engines of suppression—and yet pretends concern with speeches and meetings. They profit from fear. They profit from death.



They profit from silence. And still, they call themselves moral.This is not a story of Iran alone. It is a mirror for the world. A test of conscience. And the verdict is clear: the world has failed, and it has failed brutally.



The streets of Tehran whisper the names of the dead. The mountains of Isfahan echo the screams of the tortured. The rivers of Shiraz run red with blood. And still, the West stands silent, complicit, indifferent. The Islamic regime’s chemical warheads hang like a shadow over the world. Cities could vanish.



Innocents could choke and burn. And yet, Emmanuel Macron, Canada, Britain, and their allies discuss “plans” with polite smiles, as if survival, as if morality, were matters of convenience.



The people of Iran fight in the teeth of death. They fight knowing the world has abandoned them. They fight knowing the killers are armed with poison, backed by cowardice, and supported by mosques turned into torture centers. And still, they rise. And still, they resist.History will remember the silence. History will remember the betrayal. History will remember the enablers. History will remember the killers. But history will also remember the courage.



The martyrs who screamed when the world was silent. The mothers who refused to bury hope with their children. The young men and women who fought with bare hands, bare hearts, bare courage. Blood remembers. Tyranny cannot hide forever.



Justice, though delayed, cannot be denied.The world has turned its back on Iran. But Iran’s martyrs will not forget.

By Shabnam Assadollahi

January 24, 2026