So ‘Sophie of Dundee’ has been vindicated. The Scots girl who was so sickeningly defamed by the digital left stands exonerated. ‘Liars!’, cried creeps across the internet when the girl and her friends said they had no choice but to defend themselves from a foul-mouthed, abusive migrant male. Yet now we know they were telling the truth.

Others insulted the girls. Armies of haters said it was ‘Sophie’ who was the brute. They called her a chav

The image of this girl that went viral really was extraordinary. The events took place on a street in Dundee in August 2025. A grainy still from smartphone footage showed one of the girls holding up a knife and an axe. Her face is etched with terror. This was clearly a child in distress. Her name has never been released – because she’s a minor – but the internet christened her ‘Sophie of Dundee’.

Some championed her. She became a symbol of innocent defiance. See what the migrant crisis has done to our kids, they cried: it has forced them to take the law into their own hands against iffy men from afar. But others insulted the girls. Armies of haters said it was ‘Sophie’ who was the brute. They called her a chav. There were classist barbs about Irn Bru. It was child abuse dressed up as social criticism.

‘Sophie’ wasn’t lying. That has now been established at Dundee Sheriff Court. This week a Bulgarian man, Ilia Belov, was found guilty of making sexual remarks to the girls. The court heard that he said ‘Hello sexy, I’ll show you a good time’. The girls called him a ‘creep’ – good on them – at which point he became angry. He called his sister, Nadjedzha Belova, for back-up, and then things got really ugly.

Nadjedzha arrived and assaulted one of the girls. She pulled her hair, dragged her to the ground and struck her on the head. The girl’s mother said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see her daughter being ‘dragged about’ in the CCTV footage shown in court. The court sheriff was clear about where the blame for this awful incident lay: ‘the trigger for all of this were the comments you made’, he said to Ilia.

The digital mobbing of these girls, especially ‘Sophie’, added to the upset of their families. After the verdict, one of the girl’s mothers said: ‘They were telling the truth and they were slandered.’

First they were subjected to disgusting sexual remarks from an adult male, then they were bombarded with cruel abuse from strangers on the internet. The salt of classism rubbed into the wound of sexual harassment.

To me, there is no mystery whatsoever as to why the girls were not only disbelieved but mocked, mauled and treated as if they were the perpetrators. It’s because they are working-class. It’s because they are ‘white trash’. It was a searing testament to the modern left’s haughty disgust for the ‘riff raff’ that they would take the word of a 22-year-old Bulgarian male over the word of scared Scottish girls.

Their gross caricatures of these supposedly feral girls necking Irn Bru and wielding axes at innocent immigrants completely fell apart in court. The sheriff described the girls’ evidence as ‘eloquent’. Their case was true and well put, he said. Eternal shame on every keyboard bigot who saw one clip of these girls and instantly decided they were the scum of the earth.

The slandering of ‘Sophie of Dundee’ was like a replay, on a smaller scale, of the state’s vile denialism when working-class girls said they’d been raped by gangs of primarily Muslim men. Then, too, the men were often believed over the girls. Well, they were from an ‘oppressed’ minority whereas the girls were just classless ruffians hanging out in places they shouldn’t have been. That was the odious prejudice on which the grooming-gang scandal was built.

Isn’t it striking how brutishly working-class women and girls have been excluded from MeToo? ‘Believe women’, we’re told when a middle-class professional says she was harassed at work. But don’t believe those other women. From the working-class mums who’ve protested over sexual assaults by migrants to the vulnerable girls who say they were groomed by Muslim men or insulted by a Bulgarian man – those lot you should never believe. Well, they’re from the wrong side of the tracks, they tell lies over there.

Maybe now that we know the truth about ‘Sophie of Dundee’ we can have an honest discussion about the endangerment of working-class girls as a result of mass immigration. Just this week an Iraqi man was found guilty of trafficking and raping girls aged 12 to 16 in Doncaster. We hear about things like this almost every week now. These girls matter. Their safety matters. A society that believes the lies of migrant men above the pleas of its own children is a sick one indeed.

Writer: Brendan O’Neill

The Spectator/June 12, 2026

Footage of the incident in Dundee last August went viral (Facebook)