Whatever the elites may think about Tommy Robinson, no individual has stood up for the tried and terribly tested, ignored and sneered-at British working class more than he. Over many years. His energy and determination puts the rest of us to shame, as I said to his mother, whom I met for the first time backstage. I saw where his strength comes from – this tiny and wonderful woman whose love and loyalty he has consistently had behind him. My ‘why family matters so much’ conversation with her was the highlight of my day. Two mothers on the same wavelength, on the importance of family for society’s wellbeing, the key unit and unity that gives us the strength to stand up to the increasingly oppressive, repressive and intrusive State.

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Photo: TOBY SHEPHEARD