The Epoch Times spoke to dozens of Venezuelan expatriates, who shared grisly stories of survival, persecution, murder, harassment, and intimidation and explained how they rebuilt their lives after surviving the dictatorship. Their experiences are a sample of many accounts of how socialism not only ripped Venezuelan families apart, but also brought their country to ruin.

“You’re never safe in Venezuela, and it doesn’t matter what you are doing,“ Tirado said. ”It doesn’t matter if you are a political activist, if you are a student, if you are a professional. If you think against them, if you try to act against them, you are a political target.”

