The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. Europe has already fallen, and the radical leftist Democrat/Socialist party in America, funded and fomented by the globalist elite, is using lawfare, sanctuary cities, and sanctuary states as its instruments of nullification to collapse the United States from within. Nullification is globalism’s existential threat to America that must be confronted and defeated.

Read more >

Linda Goudsmit: 25/01/2026