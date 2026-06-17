In Telford, a town in the UK, a harrowing narrative unfolded over several years, revealing the extent of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs. This scandal, characterized by its depth of depravity and systemic failures, has ignited a national conversation on the protection of the most vulnerable in society. These videos aim to shed light on the issue, the impact on victims, and the imperative for systemic change.

Our investigative team dedicated over 18 months in Telford, identified as a critical point for child exploitation in the UK, to produce a revealing documentary. We were approached by survivors of grooming gangs, whose stories we captured in harrowing detail, with their full permission. Our findings revealed not just recurring patterns of offender behavior but also pointed to individuals complicit in horrific crimes against vulnerable young British girls, including those barely in their teens.

Watch here >