This site has said repeatedly, and in several ways, that Carney intends to move Canada from the US orbit and into China’s and the communist, European Union’s. Not Europe, Europe is made of individual nations that at least used to have each its unique culture and interests and was the most amazing place on Earth from a cultural and historical point of view. But Carney wants to move us to the fully synthetic and communist European Union’s clutch. This is the reason he destroyed every attempt at a US trade deal, and then uses enemy propaganda media like the CBC, CTV and Global to gin up hatred and contempt for Donald Trump as if he is to blame.

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