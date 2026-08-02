Anthony Fauci and Josef Mengel have much in common. Both knowingly, actively, and sadistically facilitated the dangerous and deceitful political medicine of their time. Anthony Fauci is a sociopath without compassion or feelings of responsibility for what he has done, and, like sociopath Josef Mengele, there is no punishment that can possibly match the depth and breadth of his depravity and crimes against humanity. Yet Fauci sat at the hearing, a free man with full immunity, claiming 5th Amendment protection, and refusing to answer questions he was subpoenaed to answer. Anthony Fauci is a criminal who cannot be allowed to escape responsibility for his role as humanitarian huckster-in-chief for the most colossal humanitarian hoax ever perpetrated in world history

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