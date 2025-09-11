Perhaps no brand elicits more nostalgia among Canadians than the coffee chain Tim Hortons.

For generations, the iconic brand conjured up the comforting aroma of freshly baked donuts and rich, quality coffee—a humble, cozy café where families and friends gathered to catch up.

Sadly, that’s no longer the Tim Hortons of today.

What was once an unpretentious national symbol has become a corporate-run husk – being milked of its final drops of nostalgia.

So, what went wrong? How did Tim Hortons lose its way?

0:00 Intro

1:15 Humble Beginnings

3:26 The Rise

5:37 The First Domino To Fall

8:06 Mergers and Acquisitions

8:55 Profit Über Alles

10:16 Foreign Labor

12:41 Conclusion

Watch on YouTube >