The UN doesn’t want peace. It wants renewal. Every office named in this piece — the committee, the council, the rapporteur, the agency — is a subscription plan with a diplomat’s salary attached, and none of them get paid the day the war ends.

And the Arab states didn’t just build the machine. They’ve spent eighty years running the con from the other end — dangling the Palestinians like bait on a low flame, decade after decade, never enough to win, never enough to lose, just enough to keep the cause alive and the money flowing. Not liberation. Leverage. The Palestinians were never the point. They were the subscription fee — the price everyone else agreed to keep paying so the war would never end.

This is an outstanding article. I urge you to read it.

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