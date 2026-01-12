When this regime falls, it will be because millions of Iranians never stopped fighting, even when no one cared, even when the world looked away.

From the first woman shot in the street for opposing mandatory hijab in 1979 to the last child gunned down, 4 days ago, while chanting “freedom,” we have been fighting this regime for 47 years.

History must remember the tens of thousands whose names we may never know, but who gave their lives for the freedom of their homeland. The millions who have marched, fought, cried, bled, been arrested, tortured, and buried across four decades of resistance.

Read more >