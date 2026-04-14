Every member of the Iranian regime that is left, if they could get away with it, would chop the Pope’s head off without thinking twice. These people are not rational actors. These people are bloodthirsty maniacs. We may believe that Vladimir Putin and President Xi are evil, which they are, but they are also rational actors. They’re evil, and they have evil visions of what they want the world to become, but they’re also rational enough to not start a nuclear war. They’re not bloodthirsty maniacs who are willing to destroy themselves and the entire world for their cause.

Remember, it was Obama and Biden (which was really Obama) who funneled billions and billions of dollars to the Iranians, which they used to build up their nuclear capabilities as well as fund terrorism against Israel and the West. It was that money that Obama gave Iran that funded the October 7th attack in Israel. And the Pope wants us to make peace with the people who funded that atrocity. The Pope is hijacking this war to present himself as a Christlike figure.

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