It’s not the reluctance of the general public, but the inability. The ruling oligarchs have been able to hobble any potential opposition by running the most successful propaganda operation of all time. People have literally been unaware of what was being done to them. They simply could not perceive that they were being scammed.

History will record that the British people, ordinary, decent, patient, beyond all reasonable expectation, eventually looked at what was being done to their country, stood up in their hundreds of thousands, and said, “Enough.”

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