Canada is scared, and it shows. There is a mood settling over this country, and it is not subtle. You can feel it on transit platforms, in grocery aisles, in small businesses fighting to stay open, in the polite but tense conversations among colleagues. We are afraid of the year ahead; not because we are irrational, but because the signals around us are impossible to ignore. We added just over 8000 new jobs in December, mostly in the public sector. Our dollar dropped to US 71 cents recently. Small wonder!

Writer: Leighton B. U. Grey K.C. - January 25, 2026

Image: CBC grab