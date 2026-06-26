Rob Finnerty recites the modern liberal’s plan to engulf the nation in volatile, dangerous, radical Islamic-tinged politics. “Import muslims. Import millions of them, people who have nothing in common with you. Import people who have no interest in assimilation or Jesus and do it with a smile. And trick people into thinking that the takeover of their own country is actually progress.” Maybe, in the West, people have got every right to be a little bit apprehensive about what’s happening.

This stunning 5 minute video is the most honest since 9/12/2001

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