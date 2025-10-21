Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas co-founder, firstly linked Hamas back to the Muslim Brotherhood, a Qatari-backed transnational Islamic terror group. “The Muslim Brotherhood and its branch, Hamas, aren’t just militant groups—they’re master strategists, patiently building a global network to spread their ideology of an Islamic caliphate,” he warned. “For nearly a century, they’ve used a two-pronged approach: dawa, or preaching, and financial jihad, which masks charity as a tool to exploit poor, desperate communities.”

This is where Western leaders, especially Americans, have to understand the demonic deception of Islamic terrorists. “Here’s the blind spot: world leaders might think Hamas stepping down means peace. It doesn’t,” Yousef stated. “It’s a phase shift. In Jordan, they’re diplomatic; in the West, they’re charitable. But the goal—an Islamic caliphate—never changes. They’ll use diplomacy if it works, violence if it doesn’t.”

Comment by Linda Goudsmit:

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, defected to Israel in 1997 and moved to the United States in 2007. He converted to Chritianity in 1999 and has been warning the West of the immutable nature of Islam in his books and speeches. I find that the men and women with personal experience who have actually lived under totalitarian and terrorist regimes have the most standing and credibility. I make it a practice to ignore the paid political propaganda spewed by pundits of the corporate media whose bosses have a globalist agenda. This important article by Catherine Salgado discusses the chilling warnings of Mosab Hassan Yousef which expose the staggering deceit of Hamas. Taqiyya, lying in the service of Islam and hudna, a deceitful ceasefire for resupplying, regrouping, and attacking are the operational Hamas tactics––not peace. Israel is the bulwark against terrorism in the Middle East. Israel must finish this war with Hamas or Islamic terrorism will continue to spread worldwide. President Trump needs to hear Mosab Hassan Yousef ––there is no peace with terrorists––there is only taqiyya and hudna. Neither President Trump nor his two financially-conflicted envoys are going to stop 1400 years of immutable Islamic doctrine that demands the destruction of all non-believers––Jews and Christians––and the establishment of a worldwide Islamic caliphate. It is the long game.

Image courtesy of Townhall/Katie Pavlich