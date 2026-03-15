Tommy Robinson interviews Pastor Daniel Hayworth of Vintage Church in Texas, uncovering a bold movement of “Christian Constitutionalists” who refuse to remain silent in the face of spiritual and cultural threats. Pastor Daniel argues that the Church has long been lulled into a “secular slumber,” mistakenly believing that faith should remain private while the foundational values of the West are dismantled. By contrasting the life and legacy of Jesus with that of Muhammad, Daniel sounds a clarion call for believers to reclaim their role in the public square, asserting that the survival of liberty and the American experiment depends entirely on a Church that is awake, educated, and unafraid. He presents a vision of a “Golden Age of Christendom” where the followers of Christ act as the ultimate line of defence against destructive ideologies, standing firm in the hope of the resurrected King.

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