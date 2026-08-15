We have to end the poison of the entire racial grift, the entire DEI, CRT, black supremacy and anti white racism system that is built on middle class authorities taking actions that they think are virtuous but which are actually the most persistent and pervasive forms of racism in the modern era.

We need to give black people or non-whites generally the dignity of treating them exactly the same as everyone else, held to the same standards as everyone else.

And we need to stop thiis obscene rhetoric of white privilege and all the evils and injustices it has created. Academics should be judged solely on merit and objective standards. Rioters and protestors should be accurately distinguished from each other, again on the basis of evidence rather than race.

And a society that punishes people who protest about child rape more sternly and more swiftly than those who committed the child rapes is sick almost beyond the possibility of healing.

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Thank you Daniel Jupp for this brilliant article.