In my line of expertise, the environmental file, what happens every year is the Rockefeller Foundation gets together with every other environmental NGO including all those funded by Christopher Horn, Gates, Buffet, Zuck, Bezos, and decides what they are going to do next. What region will they gut? Which group of ranchers or foresters will they ruin? What dams, which water, which fields will be taken out of productivity? Into which ranching/farming community will they introduce grey wolves from the far north who love the taste of family pets? They are always fully destructive. Theirs is a continent-wide mandate.

The richest families in America get to decide who lives or dies in the U.S. and Canada. Because that’s what they do. They decide if your region is going to die. They decide if your city will be flooded with migrants. They decide whether your city will be flooded with drugs. And they operate through the charitable sector, spending money which should be going to paying down debt. There is no oversight. They act with total impunity.

Read more >

(Getty Images/ Composite)