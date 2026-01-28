Canada was once a great country. For its first hundred years or so, Canada was known for exceptional national projects — railways, pipelines, mining, etc. — and for punching above its weight in international conflicts. But since the 1960s, it has changed. Liberal leaders decided to remake Canada into a different kind of country, one that prioritized leftist social engineering over the country’s historic identity and achievements.

We want our country back. This is why we support Alberta independence. Good Old Canada has vanished. In its place, we have New Trudeau Canada, which reeks of wokeism, socialism, and an emerging police state. But an independent Alberta can and will uphold the noble traditions and freedoms of the original Canadian dream.

AI Canva illustration