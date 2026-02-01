The Emergencies Act violations revealed something profound about contemporary Canada. Ministerial responsibility is dead. The Charter is optional. When executive power collides with fundamental rights, power wins.

This is Canada now. A country where violating the Charter carries precisely zero consequences for those who swore to uphold it. Yet, the Prime Minister can bask in standing ovations from world leaders, praising a fictitious international “rules-based order.”

This is the land of impunity.

