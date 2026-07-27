On the next Empower Hour, we are hosting a powerful movie night featuring Tommy Robinson’s recent presentation at the University of Florida: “The Islamic Invasion.” This hard-hitting, evidence-based presentation—which Tommy also delivered to members of the U.S. Congress—is essential viewing for every Canadian who cares about the future of our nation, our freedoms, our children, and our Judeo-Christian heritage.

Tommy Robinson, one of Britain’s most courageous voices and most followed journalist in the world, draws from decades of direct experience in a nation that ignored the warnings. From the transformation of his hometown of Luton, to the nationwide Rape Gangs, terror plots, Sharia councils, and institutional infiltration, he methodically exposes the dangers.

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