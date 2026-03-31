The new obsession with the word “Islamist” cannot be over-stated. This newly-minted favorite word that has never appeared anywhere prior to the late 20th century...was a necessary invention.



Just as the political left and their media began to feel desperation for the continued fraud which they push and is known as “Islam is a religion peace”, this non-sensical, meaningless, non-existent word began entering the narratives. How else were they going to distinguish between “peaceful” Islam and the bearded guys that blow buildings up, slaughter Jews, the very visions of mullah-tyrants of the Middle East who suppress women and throw gays off buildings?



Enter a new lie to keep the old lie going with simple but exceptional creativity!



You fabricate a word that implies a terrorist/a non-compliant bad guy who really has nothing to do with “peaceful” Islam but accidentally happens to be a Muslim. BINGO!



Now we have an “Islamist”, that guy with the bomb, that guy with the sword or the white van that happens to ram into people at Christmas Markets. Perfect, now we can lump Hamas, ISIS and Hezbollah and all the rest of them in into the made-up term...!



Well, well....how bloody convenient and remarkably dishonest.



Where did this left-wing verbal tool, “Islamist”, come from?



The term is a derivate of the French “Islamiste”. That should be enough reason to stop using it right there. But let’s continue.



“Islamist”, as if by magic, had its first appearance in French academic circles in early 20th century to mean nothing more than “Islamic” and “Muslim”. In the late 20th century (with the rise of Palestinian terror, Arafat’s aircraft hijacking and general rise in Muslim terror around the world and expansion of Muslim jihad groups), the meaning began shifting. Who could possibly stomach the truth? The “terrorist” needed to become someone else, other than simply Muslim or Islamic. Thanks to academia and the MSM media, faithful members of the leftist ideology cabal, an “Islamist”, as we know it today, was adopted, completely deviated from its original French meaning.



If you look up the actual definition: “...refers specifically to people or movements that believe Islam should shape political systems and governance.”.



Come again...? This would be some terrorist or a member of an Islamic political movement, then?



Lol...

You can fool most people most of the time, but you can’t fool those that know Islam and read its holy books like the Quaran and Hadith.



The truth and fact of the matter is that Islam is a POLITICAL IDEOLOGY first and foremost, governed by Sharia Law and cannot under any circumstances (especially under western illusions, leftist agenda and its lies) be severed from its Muhammadean faith. In other words, in Islam, there’s no separation of Mosque and State. It’s one and the same, by the very definition of Islam in the Quaran. Any Muslim will tell you that. Anyone who’s ever read the Quaran. It is, in fact, the ONLY religion in the world that claims superiority over the law of the land, no matter where it exists.



And yet, everyone today is insisting on pretending that an “Islamist” is someone very different (sinister, dangerous, agenda-driven) than an everyday Muslim person. A fraud created to keep the public dumb and all the lies told about Islam alive.



Islam advocates submission of ALL political ideology to Islam. Islam advocates the word of the Final Prophet as the last word from God in all matters political, not just religious. Not just in the Middle East but throughout the world. (No pundit, even on FOX, will ever tell you that.).



The reason no one has ever been able to contain Islam to religious observance only, the reason no “peaceful” silent Muslim majorities ever speak-out against Islamic terror...is because those “Islamists” are simply following the word of the Quaran. They are the best of Islam by the very definition in the Quaran. They are pursuing a Quaran-instructed political ideology: submission of all the political systems, social value systems, and all religions to Islam. That’s the mission of Islam. Not phantom “Islamists’ “ ideas.



Please, please, please STOP using this left-wing fabrication intended to disguise Islam as a peaceful religious cult. It is not. It is a political cult first and foremost. READ the QUARAN.



An “Islamist” and “Islamism” does NOT exist. Only a Muslim and “Islamic” exists. Don’t participate in nefarious fraud that is dumbing down the ignorant public.

Thanks to Valerie Sobel/March 31, 2026

Image by Bosch Fawstin