Two Somali pedophiles (one of them named Mohammed), a Somali rapist, a Laotian ‘child fondler’, four other Laotian sex predators, five Mexican pedophiles, another Mexican who sodomized a girl, along with Honduran, Liberian and Ugandan pedophiles. Those are the reasons that Democrats decided to once again burn down Minneapolis.



It makes the last time when racist rioters set parts of Minneapolis on fire because a ‘gentle giant’ who had robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint died of a drug overdose seem almost moral.

Read more >