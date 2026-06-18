On Tuesday, Restore Britain leader and independent MP Rupert Lowe released the explosive 219-page Independent Rape Gang Inquiry report, and the silence from the mainstream media in the United Kingdom has been deafening. The report details the systematic abuse, rape, and trafficking of at least 250,000 young British girls by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs and alleges the abuse was compounded by repeated failures by police, social services, local authorities, the National Health Service (NHS), and government officials.

Lowe shared the report on X, sending shockwaves across the social media platform. His post has since garnered more than 26 million views.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report. bit.ly/4uE5odw

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