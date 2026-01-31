October 7 unleashed a new war in the Middle East, a place where nothing ever seems to be solved, or resolved. Whose land is it really? Who is good and who is evil? How can good prevail over evil without becoming evil itself? Could the fate of the world, of humanity itself, be tied to this conflict? And how does America fit into the picture? Based on Jonathan Cahn’s #1 international bestseller, The Dragon’s Prophecy. The film offers dramatic, never-before-seen live footage of October 7, together with on-site reporting and interviews with major figures like Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. It also reveals the astonishing discoveries of biblical archeology, confirming the historic events recorded in the Bible and the ancient presence of the Jews in the land of Israel.

