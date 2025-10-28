This Liberal government is pushing hard with a set of bills — a revised C-63, C-9, C-2, and C-8 — that seriously endanger free speech and the right to protest. Rolled out or revived between 2024 and 2025, these proposals ramp up government oversight in digital spaces, financial dealings, cybersecurity, and even street-level activism, striking at the heart of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The cumulative effect of these proposals heightens surveillance while slapping on harsh penalties for expression and dissent, creating an environment ripe for intimidation and people holding back their views. I’ll break down these bills, show how they connect, and highlight the deep freeze they’re putting on free expression.

