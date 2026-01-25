Donald Trump may be considered a lot of things but world leaders respect him and fear him for two reasons. Number one is that he is a man of his word who can be counted upon to deliver on his promises. And number two is that they can do very little, or nothing, to prevent him. From my perspective, which is shared by many others, I waited for 47 years to see the Ayatollah and the demonic reign of psychotic mullahs’ end. Viewing the killing sprees go unopposed is no easy thing to endure and although what must be done was not only ignored by our prior American Muslim President and his VP, who ultimately became an illegitimate American president, it appears that the technology to deal with a regime change and also, simultaneously, ensure that Americans would not experience occupational tragedies were not available until recently.

Image: ©Martin Lelièvre / AFP