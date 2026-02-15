President Trump needs to end the charade of “peace deals” in Gaza and return to his America 1st MAGA tone and narrative that recognizes the existential threat that Islam poses to the United States of America. Demography is destiny and Islam is a replacement ideology that threatens Western countries with uncontrolled Muslim immigration accompanied by its hostile supremacist Islamic doctrine and its five-times-a-day prayer asserting there will be peace on Earth when all the world is Muslim. The societal ramifications of this are enormous.

The laws of every country define and reflect its culture. Creeping Islamism is incrementally redefining Americanism in its effort to Islamize and conquer the United States of America exactly as it is written in the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum––the Islamic manual for civilizational jihad in America.

