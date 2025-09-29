Carney hasn’t been proving himself to be a leader. He is instead proving himself to be a feckless wimp. The truly frightening part of the situation is that it likely will be years before Canada can free itself from the yoke of Carney’s callow and limp governance. Just imagine the damage he will manage to cause with a few more years to fumble around.

Canada is broken and likely beyond repair. As this becomes more evident to Canadians, we can expect independence movements in provinces to grow. We can’t save it all, but we can save parts of it.

