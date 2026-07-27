The Capture of Academia: How Universities Shape Power, Silence Dissent, and Influence Society
At a time of growing concern about free speech, elite power, and the role of universities in public life, The Capture of Academia offers a timely and controversial account of what has gone wrong, and why it matters far beyond the campus. After forty-seven years inside Britain’s universities, Norman Fenton explains how political activism came to dominate academic life, rewarding conformity over enquiry and activism over scholarship.