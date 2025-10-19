The ban on away-fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv football club coming to Birmingham next month to watch their team play Aston Villa has nothing to do with football. It’s about the UK government and police surrendering the safety of Britain’s Jewish community to a mob that believes it now has Israel and the Jews inexorably in its sights. It is an act of discrimination that makes Birmingham, Britain’s second largest city, into a no-go zone for Jews during that match.

It is jihad in the heart of the British state. Yet nothing is being done to stop this. Instead, we have witnessed the jihad against British Jews being put on steroids by the weekly hate-marches against Israel that have been permitted on British streets ever since the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab atrocities in southern Israel on October 7 2023.

The Birmingham ban is part of this jihad. The demand for it was not about protection from allegedly violent football fans. It was about turning Israel into a national and international pariah.

