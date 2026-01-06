According to Minnesota State Representative Kristin Robbins, chair of the House committee belatedly tasked with asking where the money went, the day-care fraud was not merely overlooked but actively insulated by a familiar modern device: moral blackmail. Robbins says dozens of credible whistleblowers attempted to raise alarms about large-scale abuse in day care, adult care, and related welfare programs, only to be warned that further curiosity would earn them accusations of racism or Islamophobia.

Then along came a young man with a camera and a rental car. His name is Nick Shirley, and he committed the unforgivable sin of modern journalism: He showed up. And it took a lone YouTuber, rather than a newsroom full of Pulitzer hopefuls, to force the issue into daylight.

