Never in its forty-six-year history, thanks to the Trump administration and Israel, has the Iranian regime been weaker. Never, since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, has the clerical system faced such a convergence of internal rebellion, economic collapse, military vulnerability, and psychological defeat. Never have the mullahs appeared so exposed and so afraid of their own population. This historic weakening is the outcome of sustained pressure and — above all — the courage of the Iranian people, who have risen against a system that has ruled them for generations through prisons and executions.

The opportunity must not be wasted. The Iranian regime is cornered. To relax now would be to offer it time to rebuild its machinery of repression. Either the West stands with a population seeking freedom from a savage, fundamentalist authoritarian system, or it stands by while that system reasserts control through blood.

(Image source: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader)