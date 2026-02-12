In July 2025, four months after entering Britain illegally on a small boat from France, Afghan asylum seeker Ahmad Mulakhil abducted and raped a 12-year old girl. Yesterday, he was convicted following a 10-day trial at Warwickshire Crown Court. Alongside one count of rape, Mulakhil was also found guilty of child abduction, two counts of sexual assault and taking indecent photos of a child. He had already admitted a charge of oral rape.

There is no shortage of horrors in this case, yet the way things played out was grimly familiar. Having initially been housed in Kent, Mulakhil later moved to the quiet market town of Nuneaton, where he lived in an HMO (house of multiple occupation) at the taxpayers’ expense. Six weeks later, Mulakhil approached his 12-year-old victim while she was playing on the swings in the park. The court heard that while attacking the child, Mulakhil was laughing.

When he was arrested last August, along with a co-defendant who has now been acquitted, Warwickshire Police immediately sought to cover up key details of the attack. One anonymous source told the Daily Mail that police had urged local officials not to mention the immigration status of the suspects for fear of ‘inflaming community tensions’. Clearly, they didn’t want another Epping-style protest on their hands, although hundreds turned up outside Nuneaton town hall anyway. Indeed, that very month, an Ethiopian asylum seeker living in Epping’s Bell Hotel sexually assaulted a woman and a teenager, just days after arriving in the UK. Hadush Kebatu’s arrest sparked anti-immigration protests both locally and across the country.

The police were right that the public would be outraged and to expect protests. Why wouldn’t people be furious? Assaults on women and children, particularly by men who should never have been in the UK at all, have become infuriatingly common. The public knows full well that not all asylum seekers are interested in integrating into society or adopting Western values. Many come from nations where women are second-class citizens or worse. That, combined with the British state’s consistent failure to vet incoming asylum seekers and a staunch aversion to deporting even hardened criminals, has left the most vulnerable in Britain woefully exposed.

It would be bad enough if violent criminals were simply slipping into Britain undetected – but those who enter illegally are also being housed and looked after by the state. Mulakhil was no exception. After raping his victim, he took her to the local shop. It was largely thanks to the shop’s CCTV footage that police were able to identify him. ‘When you are dealing with people who potentially have no footprint in the UK, it is very challenging to identify lines of inquiry’, said Colette O’Keefe, the detective who headed up the case. How fortunate then that Mulakhil had used the debit card granted to him by the Home Office, preloaded with a taxpayer-funded allowance, to purchase two Red Bulls.

During the trial, Mulakhil attempted to blame his victim for his crimes. He said he thought she was 19. He claimed she had instigated what was his first sexual experience. Prosecutor Daniel Oscroft rightly called these lies ‘stomach-churning’ and ‘revolting’. Mulakhil is to be sentenced next month. If he is sentenced to more than a year, he will automatically be liable for deportation. But on previous experience that is no guarantee he’ll actually be removed from the UK. In recent years, paedophiles, terrorists and sex offenders have managed to avoid deportation on often extremely tenuous ‘human rights’ grounds.

‘We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws’, promised a Home Office spokesperson following the guilty verdict. But that’s exactly what keeps happening. In the past 12 months alone, illegal migrants have faced charges for a multitude of horrific sexual and violent offences, including the rape of a woman in an Oxford churchyard, the smothering and attempted rape of a woman in a nightclub in Wakefield, the rape of a Scottish teen in the bushes surrounding a playpark, and the murder of a woman working in an asylum hotel in Walsall. The borders are clearly wide open for violent criminals to exploit.

From Nuneaton to Epping and beyond, women and children all across the country have been bearing the brunt of borderless Britain. Yet none of these outrages ever seems to lead to meaningful change. Ahmad Mulakhil’s crimes, I fear, will not be the last of their kind.

Written by Georgina Mumford

The Spectator/February 11, 2026

Image: Warwickshire Police