Speaking for Mark Carney, our erstwhile idiot of a foreign minister, Anita Anand was happy, proud, elated, exhilarated and energized to announce that she was dumping yet another $100 million of our money to help the ‘poor palestinians’.

Ah but wait. This money is not only going to help the ‘poor palestinians’, it’s also going to the UN in gaza, specifically the red cross who, if you recall, did not even once visit one hostage in almost two years. The money is also going to other NGO’s supposedly ‘delivering assistance’ to those poor people.

In case you were sitting on the fence trying to determine if Mark Carney really and truly favors muslims, think no more. He favors muslims because there are a lot more of them than Jews and that translates into votes.

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Image: New York Times