The $90 billion headline is just the entry point, not the real price. When you account for how these projects actually unfold, the cost per taxpayer becomes far harder to ignore.

The Laurentian Elite who loot Canadian taxpayers stand to gain BILLIONS from this project. They want major backlash against anyone who threatens their impending goldmine of corruption. The media, the consulting class, the construction lobby, the politically connected firms who always seem to end up with the contracts, need you to believe this is about trains…

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