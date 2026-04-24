They’re laughing at us. That’s what I thought when I saw that rictus, gap-toothed smirk on the face of one of the illegal immigrants who’d just been found guilty in a most abominable case of rape. There he was leaving court, having been convicted of assisting in the savage sexual assault of a woman on a public beach, and he was grinning. If I had to translate his leer, I’d say he was saying that our women, our courts and our country don’t count for shit. ‘You’re worthless’ was the subtext of his diabolical sneer.

His name is Karin Al-Danasurt. He is 20 years old and from Egypt. He was found guilty yesterday at Hove Crown Court in the south of England for his part in what the prosecution described as a ‘cynical, predatory and callous attack’ on a young woman in Brighton in October last year. Al-Danasurt filmed the misogynistic atrocity. Two other men – Abdulla Ahmadi and Ibrahim Alshafe – did the raping. Ahmadi is from Iran, Alshafe is from Egypt.

Your blood runs cold reading the details of their barbarous assault. The victim had become separated from her friends on a night out. The three men, who were on the lookout for a woman to use as a ‘sexual plaything’, led her into ‘the darkness’ of Brighton beach. Ahmadi and Alshafe repeatedly raped her. Al-Danasurt caught it all on his phone. The victim later described ‘drifting in and out of consciousness’ and ‘hearing the men laughing’ as they used her inert body for sick gratification. They spat on her, kicked her, grabbed her by the throat and called her a ‘dirty bitch’. It’s cases like these that test my opposition to the death penalty.

After their crime against womankind, they chilled out. They went back to the Cisswood House Hotel in Horsham, the migrant hotel they were staying at, where their food and lodgings were paid for by you and me, and snuggled into their state-provided beds. The next day they filmed themselves having a barbecue in the hotel grounds, treating themselves to delicious meat paid for by the British government not 24 hours after they had treated a young British woman as if she were meat: worthless flesh for men like them to do with as they please.

Convictions may have been secured but this case is far from over. It’s not even close to being over. For the barbarism in Brighton raises searing questions not only about the moral depravity of three men but also about the moral corrosion of Britain itself. About our broken borders, our feeble institutions, and our bloated, egotistical activist class that welcomes with open arms every unvetted man who arrives on our shores, and damns as ‘racist filth’ any member of the lower orders who dares to ask questions. We know the names and deeds of those three pieces of shit – when will we know the names and deeds of those who assisted their arrival into Britain?

Let’s speak plainly: if Britain were a properly functioning nation, that young woman in Brighton would not have been raped. She would not now be ‘too scared to go out’. The men were here primarily because our elites long ago sacrificed Britain’s sovereign integrity at the altar of the globalist delusion that nations are little more than glorified hotels for the wretched of the Earth. All three came on small boats. Ahmadi and Alshafe met on a small boat. They sailed unimpeded to England in June 2025. Four months later, they were gang-raping one of our citizens on a beach.

The case of gurning Karin Al-Danasurt is even more outrageous. The prosecution says he was convicted of murder in Egypt before sailing to the UK, though his defence barrister disputes this. If it’s true, then let it be a eulogy for the post-sovereign hellscape our useless, snivelling elites have erected on what was once a proud, independent nation – that our state became so derelict in its fundamental duties that it permitted the arrival of a foreign murderer, put him up in a hotel, fed him and gave him an allowance that he later used to get a bus to the city in order to take part in the rape of a ‘dirty bitch’. No wonder he’s laughing at us – we have made ourselves despicable.

It’s not good enough to say only the three men are responsible for what happened on Brighton beach that night. In fact, it’s not true. Their presence in Britain, their means for staying here, their means for getting to Brighton that night, were all gifts of our state. It was courtesy of Britain’s withered sovereignty and the faux-virtuous posturing of our fractured institutions that those men were able to rape a Briton. The activist class provides moral cover to these illegal arrivals, falsely calling them ‘refugees’. And the state gives them financial cover, dishing out the means for them to stay and virtually never asking them to leave. That heinous crime was carried out under a cover fashioned by the establishment itself.

It seems undeniable now that there is a pattern of abuse emanating from our failure to police our borders. Hundreds of sexual assaults and other crimes have been committed by the young men who arrive on our shores every week. ‘But most of them are not rapists’, say the silver-spoon activists who rarely live near migrant hotels. Stop it. That truism doesn’t matter anymore. Everyone now knows that a not insignificant number of these men have committed serious offences here. If you know this and you still demonise the working-class protesters against migrant hotels, if you know this and you still campaign for the right of these ‘refugees’ to come and stay, then, yes, we will say it: you are complicit in their crimes.

Why should women pay the price of the reckless ‘virtue’ of our preening, post-borders elite? Why should they have to run the gauntlet of encountering men from avowedly misogynistic nations just so well-fed activists in the leafier suburbs can feel the warm moral glow of ‘helping the helpless’? Why should their bodies and lives be broken on the wheel of globalism? Enough is enough. A grown-up nation enforces its sovereignty, guards its borders and defends its people from harm as far as is humanly possible. Britain is failing at all three right now.

Writer: Brendan O’Neill

From Spiked-on-line/April 24, 2026

Image: Sussex Police