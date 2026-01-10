Trump’s stance toward the Iranian and Venezuelan people reveals great leadership in moments of moral clarity. By standing openly with those demanding freedom, by warning violent regimes against killing their own citizens, and by refusing to hide behind empty diplomatic language, he is demonstrating the courage that everyone else lacked. This is what it means to be a true advocate of peace — not one who merely speaks about it, but one who acts to prevent injustice and bloodshed. For that, the Iranian and Venezuelan people have been heard: history will take note.

Thank you, President Trump, for standing with the oppressed, for choosing people over tyrants, and for reminding the world that peace is not achieved by silence in the face of evil, but by courage in defense of individual freedom. May the Iranian, Venezuelan, Gazan and Cuban people -- and others held hostage by cutthroat leaders -- achieve their long-denied dream of freedom, democracy, and peace. God bless you, President Trump.

Read more here >

(Photo by Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)