“The Titanic did not sink all at once, ”Durov observed. “Most passengers remained calm because they did not yet understand what was happening. Today, we find ourselves in a similar situation. Our ship has already hit the iceberg. We have already begun to sink, and many people have not even realized it. I am talking about the ship of our personal freedoms.”

The warning Durov is offering is not really about social media. It is about the tendency of free societies to assume that freedom is permanent. History suggests otherwise. Rights are rarely abolished in a single act. More often, they are eroded one exception, one emergency, and one “reasonable restriction” at a time, until the iceberg is visible to everyone, and by then it is too late to change course.

This is an excellent speech. I urge you to listen to it.

Listen here >