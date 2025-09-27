Globalism’s tactical divide-and-conquer strategy is targeting the foundational infrastructure of America––our Judeo-Christian tradition. If the pro-Islamist globalists can successfully create enough divisiveness between Christians and Jews worldwide to collapse the Judeo-Christian infrastructure of the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and Israel, then the foundation of Western civilization will collapse. Antisemitism is globalism’s nuclear political weapon in its war on nation-states, and declaring Palestine a nation-state is globalism’s nuclear political bomb.

Read more >