Not surprisingly, the US has declared it no longer wants the UK’s help in Iran. It does not need an ‘ally’ joining a war which has already been won. Trump has had enough of us, and who can blame him? In a matter of a week from the war kicking off Starmer has revealed his paymasters, his anti-British attitude, the ineptitude of our military and broken the Special Relationship.

He might as well put a sign saying ‘The UK Surrenders’ on his forehead.

(picture alliance / AP / Carl Court)