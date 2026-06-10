For generations, millions of Southern Poverty Law Center fundraising letters circulated around the country with pictures of Klansmen burning crosses on the envelope and begged donors for help in fighting the Klan. As it turns out those donors who contributed to the SPLC were paying for the crosses and the hoods as the Justice Department indictment of the organization reveals.

Contrary to its claims of fighting hate, the Southern Poverty Law Center wasn’t trying to shut down hate groups, it was paying money to keep them going, funding their recruitment and even watering down descriptions of them to encourage new members to join their hate groups.

Greatest hate scam on earth

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