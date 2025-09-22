When Olivier Roy confidently asserted "Secularism is the future", he could not have been more wrong. Secularism is the void in which Islam, mass trannification and the other horrors of the age have incubated. In that respect, as significant a societal shift as can be observed in Rubio and Vance's remarks may have been the overt invocations of Christianity throughout Tommy Robinson's London rally a week earlier. It was called "Unite the Kingdom", but there was no mention of the King - for the obvious reason that, with his ostentatious iftars and other Islamoschmoozing, he's crossed over to the other side. So the day did not conclude with "God Save the King".

