The F-22 Raptor, the most advanced air superiority fighter ever built, has never been based in Israel for a combat-oriented mission. Until today.

Now understand what the F-22 does, because it does not do what you think.

The F-22 does not bomb nuclear facilities. It does not carry bunker busters. It is not a strike aircraft.

The F-22 is a Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses platform. It kills the systems that protect targets. It neutralizes radar. It destroys surface-to-air missile batteries. It eliminates the S-300 and S-400 systems that Iran has spent decades layering around Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The F-22 is not the punch. It is the hand that moves the shield out of the way so the punch can land.

Image: Lockheed Martin