For weeks Keir Starmer stood at the edge of the roof, with over a hundred Labour MP’s urging him to jump and more than a few prepared to push. Now he has jumped. Just two years after securing a gigantic parliamentary majority, the triumph of 2024 stands as hollow testament not to the idea that this Labour leader was ever popular and well-liked, but to the reality that the British political system is utterly broken.

The failure as Director of Public Prosecutions in the Blair government to deal with grooming gangs, the failure as Prime Minister to want to create a public enquiry, the efforts to suppress investigation in both instances, tainted Starmer as a facilitator of the horrific mass rape of white children. The draconian responses to white protest, and the bending of the knee to black protest, all cemented the realization of double standards and unjust priorities, that this was a human rights lawyer only ever concerned with the lives and rights of people who aren’t White British.

Read more >