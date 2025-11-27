Whereas:

Canada has no national registry of individuals convicted of animal cruelty, neglect, or killing under the Criminal Code of Canada (sections 445–447);

Shelters, rescues, breeders, and private citizens cannot reliably screen for convictions, risking placement of animals with known offenders;

Without a national registry, offenders move between provinces undetected;

A federal registry would strengthen adoption and screening processes; and

The registry would list guilty pleas and convictions under Criminal Code sections 445–447, preventing offenders from avoiding accountability through plea bargains.

We, the undersigned, Citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to Establish a federal, publicly searchable Animal Abuse Offender Registry of individuals convicted or pleading guilty under Criminal Code sections 445–447 or equivalent provincial statutes.

Sign petition here >

